Patrick Reed leads by 4 in Dubai as McIlroy's hopes fade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Patrick Reed will take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday, as Rory McIlroy's chances of a record-extending fifth title virtually disappeared.

Reed, the former Masters champion who now plays on the LIV Golf circuit, tapped in at No. 18 for his seventh birdie of the third round at Emirates Golf Club to move to 14-under 202 for the week.

Leading the chase was David Puig, another LIV player, who shot a 66 to jump to second place. A further shot back was Viktor Hovland, who had a 65 that tied the lowest round of the day, and Andy Sullivan (71).

As for No. 2-ranked McIlroy, the tournament headliner started the round seven strokes behind overnight leader Reed. McIlroy talked up his chances of a weekend charge on a course where he has won four times, but he made par on each of his first nine holes and bogeyed the last after missing a 2-foot par putt to shoot 71. He was 11 back.