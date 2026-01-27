Farmers Insurance Open 2026: How to watch, schedule on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

After Scottie Scheffler made his way back to the top of the leaderboard Sunday, the PGA Tour now heads to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. Defending event champion Harris English leads a stacked field into San Diego. The 36-year-old Valdosta, Georgia, native held off Sam Stevens and won last year's tournament by one shot, securing his fifth career victory on tour.

A total of $9.6 million will be on the line this week, including a more than $1.7-million share for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Farmers Insurance Open?

It runs from Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

On Thursday and Friday, the main golf feed will be available on ESPN. Fans can catch every day of the tournament in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Noon: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

Noon: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

11 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Alex Noren

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.