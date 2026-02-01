Mickelson to miss time on LIV due to 'family health matter'

Phil Mickelson said Sunday he will miss the opening two LIV Golf events this year because of a "family health matter."

Mickelson, 55, didn't offer any additional details.

"I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV events as [wife] Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter," Mickelson said in a social media post. "I can't wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible."

Mickelson captains LIV's HyFlyers GC team, which includes Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Michael La Sasso, the 2025 NCAA champion who joined the breakaway circuit last month. Mickelson said Ollie Schniederjans will replace him while he's out.

LIV opens its season this week in Saudi Arabia, followed by an event in Australia from Feb. 12-15.