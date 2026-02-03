How to watch the 2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Scottie Scheffler captured his first career PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2022. Almost exactly four years to the day, the three-time defending PGA Tour Player of the Year leads the field back to the desert in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the 39th edition of "The People's Open."

Scheffler will play alongside fellow two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Brooks Koepka for the first time this year. The two will look to seize the vacant throne at TPC Scottsdale, as 2025 Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry joined LIV Golf this season and won't be on hand. Detry became the first Belgian player to win on the PGA Tour when he shot a final-day, 6-under 65 to take last season's tournament by seven strokes.

A total of $9.6 million will be on the line this week, including a share worth more than $1.7 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the WM Phoenix Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 5

9:15 a.m.: First-round morning coverage begins.

4 p.m.: First-round afternoon coverage begins.

Friday, Feb. 6

9:15 a.m.: First-round morning coverage begins.

4 p.m.: First-round afternoon coverage begins.

Saturday, Feb. 7

11 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday, Feb. 8

10:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Brooks Koepka

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Ben Griffin

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

