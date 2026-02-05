How to watch the 2026 TGL - Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

TGL's second season is in full swing and the action heats up Monday night in South Florida. Wyndham Clark and The Bay Golf Club will tee off against Collin Morikawa and Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Bay (0-2-0) will look to rebound after struggling in its last time out against Rory McIlroy and first-place Boston Common Golf (2-0-0). Los Angeles (1-1-0) topped a Tiger Woods-less Jupiter Links Golf Club (1-2-0) in its last match.

Here are key facts about Monday's TGL matchup:

When is the match?

The Bay and LAGC tee off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 9.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN2, in the ESPN App and in the TGL streaming hub.

What are the rosters?

The Bay Golf Club

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Min Woo Lee

▪︎ Shane Lowry

Los Angeles Golf Club

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Sahith Theegala

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

