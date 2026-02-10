Bay Golf Club's Neal Shipley records first TGL hole-in-one

Neal Shipley spins one back into the cup for the first hole-in-one in league history. (0:55)

Neal Shipley made a little golf history Monday night.

The 25-year-old recorded the first hole-in-one in TGL, the tech-infused golf league in its second season.

Shipley stepped up to the No. 5 "Set In Stone" hole, which at 110 yards played as the shortest par-3 in TGL history. He flew a wedge deep into a green that juts out from the mountainside, then watched his ball spin back into the hole.

Shipley's reaction at the SoFi Center was epic. He threw his club high in the air, jumped multiple times, then was swarmed by Luke Clanton and Min Woo Lee, his Bay Golf Club teammates, as the crowd erupted in applause.

"This is different than any hole-in-one I've had before," Shipley told ESPN. "This is amazing. So cool."

Shipley, who was making his TGL debut in the match against Los Angeles Golf Club, said Clanton called the hole-in-one before he stepped up to the tee. The on-course hot mic later showed Clanton saying, "Hey, it's you. Give me a hole-in-one here. Please."

Shipley, the former Ohio State star who made the cut as an amateur at the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open, is in his first season on the PGA Tour. He has made one cut in four events.