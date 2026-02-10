How to watch 2026 PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy is set to make his 2026 PGA Tour debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. The world's No. 2 player will lead the field of 80 in the first signature event of the season and will look to defend his title. McIlroy won at Pebble Beach in 2025 by two strokes over Shane Lowry after shooting a 6-under 66 in the final round and finishing at 21-under 267. Lowry is also scheduled to make his first start of the year.

A total of $20 million will be up for grabs at Pebble Beach, including $3.6 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

11:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

11:30 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

11 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

10:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

