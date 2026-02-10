Charlie Woods commits to play golf for Florida State in 2027

Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Woods, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, has verbally committed to play golf at Florida State and will be a member of the 2027 recruiting class.

Woods, a junior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, skyrocketed to 21st in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings after winning the Team TaylorMade Invitational with a 54-hole total of 15-under 201 last May. He was ranked 604th before picking up his first AJGA victory.

He tied for ninth at the Boys Junior PGA Championship in July and for 18th at the Rolex Tournament of Champions in November. Woods then helped The Benjamin School capture a Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state title in November, carding a 4-under 68 in the final round.

By selecting the Seminoles, Charlie Woods elected not to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, who played two seasons at Stanford before turning pro in August 1996.

Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam, is a freshman at Stanford.

"It's been very different, the recruiting process," Tiger Woods said at the Hero World Challenge in December. "Now, you have cell phones. We didn't have cell phones. We would have written letters that would show up in the mailbox. It's just very different how fast coaches can communicate with the family members and the player that they're trying to recruit.

"It's just a different world. Not saying it's good or bad, it's just different."

Seminoles coach Trey Jones, who is about to begin his 23rd season, also has a commitment from Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, who is No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA rankings.

Florida State was runner-up at the 2024 NCAAs when PGA Tour golfer Luke Clanton was a finalist for the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus awards, which go to the top collegiate golfer in the country.

Jones has also coached five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour member Daniel Berger.