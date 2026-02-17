2026 Genesis Invitational: PGA schedule, how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

A year after wildfires caused an estimated $250 billion of damage in Southern California, the PGA Tour heads back to the Pacific Palisades this week for the 100th playing of the Genesis Invitational.

The signature event returns to its home course at the Riviera Country Club after being relocated to the Torrey Pines Golf Course near San Diego in 2025. The tournament's past two winners, Ludvig Åberg (2025) and Hideki Matsuyama (2024), will be on hand in what figures to be another exciting four days of golf following Collin Morikawa's dramatic win Sunday at Pebble Beach.

A limited field of 72 of the world's best players will look to grab a share of the $20 million purse. The winner will take home $4 million.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Genesis Invitational?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 19

12:30 p.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday, Feb. 20

12:30 p.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday, Feb. 21

10 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday, Feb. 22

9:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

