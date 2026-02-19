Nasa Hataoka, Chanettee Wannasaen tied for LPGA Thailand lead

Open Extended Reactions

CHONBURI, Thailand -- Nasa Hataoka shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday on the Siam Country Club Old Course and was tied for the lead with Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen after the opening round at the LPGA Thailand, the first of three tournaments in Asia in consecutive weeks.

Hataoka, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, has won five individual LPGA tournaments along with the International Crown team event twice.

"I think my tee shots and iron shots were pretty good today, and that's why I was able to create so many birdie chances," said the 27-year-old Hataoka.

Gemma Dryburgh, who opened her round with an eagle and three birdies, was a stroke behind with a 66 and level with Somi Lee and Hye-Jin Choi.

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko shot 67s and were in a group of 10 tied for sixth. Defending champion Angel Yin had a 69.

The 22-year-old Thitikul first played her home LPGA tournament in Thailand when she was 14.

"I couldn't believe like time flies so fast," she said. "I mean, yesterday I just sitting on the coach in the hotel room and imagine I couldn't believe how far that I have been come from 14 to now."

Nelly Korda, who won for the first time in 14 months at the LPGA's season-opening Tournament of Champions, is not in Thailand and won't be at the next two tournament stops in Singapore and China; she is skipping the early Asia swing for the third consecutive year.