Scottie Scheffler has another slow start but makes Genesis cut

LOS ANGELES -- Scottie Scheffler gave a light fist pump when his final putt barely curled in on the 18th hole at Riviera, typical of his subdued reaction when he wins most tournaments. The difference Friday is the putt allowed him to make the cut on the number at the Genesis Invitational.

A slow start for the third straight week meant Scheffler had to hole a 7-foot par putt on a green that had a scary combination of being spongy and speedy. It gave him a 3-under 68 to finish two rounds at Riviera in even-par 142.

The Genesis Invitational is one of three $20 million signature events to have a 36-hole cut for the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead. The 10-shot rule went out the window when Marco Penge birdied five of his last seven holes for a 64 to post at 12-under 130.

"It was nice to be able to hole a putt and get another two cracks at the course," Scheffler said. "I started the day not where I wanted to, but yeah, battled and it looks like I get another couple rounds to see what I can do."