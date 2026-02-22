        <
          Casey Jarvis wins Kenya Open for first title on DP World Tour

          • Associated Press
          Feb 22, 2026, 01:58 PM

          NAIROBI, Kenya -- South African golfer Casey Jarvis won the Kenya Open by three shots Sunday to clinch his first title on the European tour.

          The No. 195-ranked Jarvis rolled in an eagle putt on his 72nd hole to post 8-under 62 for the final round and finish on 25-under par for the tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

          Jarvis also eagled the short par-4 12th hole Sunday, making a winding right-to-left putt over a ridge, on the way to shooting 30 in his back nine.

          Jarvis shared the lead in each of the first three rounds -- and each time with a different player -- before finally pulling away.

          American Davis Bryant (64) was alone in second place and Hennie Du Plessis (65) of South Africa was third.