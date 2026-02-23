How to watch TGL: New York GC vs. The Bay GC on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

TGL takes center stage on Tuesday night with a double dip of action inside SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. New York Golf Club takes on The Bay Golf Club in the first match, followed by a nightcap between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club.

The race is on to be one of the top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings and qualify for the postseason. Postseason play begins March 17.

Here are key facts about Tuesday's TGL doubleheader:

What is the schedule?

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 24

5 p.m.: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club

9 p.m.: Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the TGL streaming hub.

What are the rosters?

New York Golf Club

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Rickie Fowler

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Min Woo Lee

▪︎ Shane Lowry

Boston Common Golf

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Adam Scott

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

