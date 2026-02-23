Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch, PGA schedule on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. Defending champion Joe Highsmith looks to become the first golfer to win back-to-back titles at the event since Jack Nicklaus in 1977-78. Highsmith finished at 19 under last year and won by two strokes over J.J. Spaun and Jacob Bridgeman.

Brooks Koepka is also scheduled to make his third start on the PGA Tour this season after returning from LIV Golf. The five-time major champion's best career finish at PGA National was a runner-up effort behind Keith Mitchell in 2019.

A total of $9.6 million will be up for grabs at PGA National, including roughly $1.7 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 26

6:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday, Feb. 27

6:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday, Feb. 28

7:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday, March 1

7:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Ryan Gerard

▪︎ Shane Lowry

▪︎ Aaron Rai

▪︎ Michael Brennan

▪︎ Kristoffer Reitan

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.