Daniel Hillier scores two-shot win at New Zealand Open

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealander Daniel Hillier held off a late charge from Australian Lucas Herbert Sunday to defend his overnight lead and to win the 105th New Zealand Open by two shots.

Hillier also overcame strong winds and cold conditions to post a final-round 67 for a 22-under four-round total of 262 at the par-72 Millbrook Resort. Herbert shot 67, finishing 20 under at 264.

The winner of the New Zealand Open receives automatic entry to The Open Championship, but because Hillier already has qualified, that prize passes to Herbert, who will now play at Royal Birkdale from July 16.

Hillier, who was married earlier this week, led by one shot at 18 under coming into the final round. He made birdie, birdie, par, eagle, birdie to finish his third round and to seize the outright lead.

Hillier turned at 20-under Sunday, a shot ahead of Herbert who had just birdied the 10th hole. Hillier bogeyed the 10th and again saw his lead cut to one shot, but made birdies at the 11th and 12th holes to reestablish his lead.

Herbert had a chance to chip in on the par-three final hole to put pressure on the leader, but his shot from off the green slid past the hole. Hillier was able to make par and was showered by champagne on the 18th green.

He became the first New Zealander since 2017 to win his national open.

"This is the second-best day of my life after my wedding earlier in the week," Hillier said. "It was a lot more stressful coming down the stretch.

"This has been the absolute best week of my life. To break the Kiwi drought was very special. I've been dreaming of this a long time. I knew I had the game to do it but it was just a matter of not getting ahead of myself."

Five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na of the United States shot a final round 72 to finish in a tie for 19th place.

Na has spent the last four years on the LIV tour but has decided to return to traditional tours in 2026 and made the New Zealand Open the first tournament on his return.