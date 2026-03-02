Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: How to watch the PGA on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The best players on the PGA Tour head to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Twenty-three of the top 25 golfers in the world will be on hand for the signature event. One of them, No. 7 Russell Henley, looks to win the tournament for the second straight year after securing a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa in 2025.

A total of 72 players will vie for a piece of the $20 million purse at Bay Hill, which includes a $4 million share for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

March 5

7:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

2 p.m.: Afternoon coverage begins.

March 6

7:30 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

2 p.m.: Afternoon coverage begins.

March 7

9 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

12:30 p.m.: Afternoon coverage begins.

March 8

9 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

12:30 p.m.: Afternoon coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

