How to watch the Players Championship in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times

The PGA Tour hosts its flagship event from TPC Sawgrass this week as Rory McIlroy looks to defend his crown at the Players Championship.
McIlroy returns as defending champion of the event -- often dubbed golf's fifth major -- after beating JJ Spaun in a thrilling playoff in 2025, although he has injury concerns before the tournament.
He can become the first back-to-back winner since Scottie Scheffler, who arrives in Florida as the pre-tournament favourite but faces strong competition, with Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood among the stars in contention.
Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, features at The Players for the first time since leaving LIV Golf and is part of a strong field, with 47 of the world's top 50 set to battle for the $25million (£18.7m) purse.
When and where is the Players Championship?
The Players Championship runs from Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 15 and has been a fixture on the PGA Tour calendar since its launch in 1974.
Since 1982, it has been held at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. The venue sits at the PGA Tour's global headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the par-72 layout features one of the most iconic holes in golf -- the par-three 17th.
The 137-yard "Stadium Hole" requires players to hit to a green surrounded almost entirely by water. It is widely known as an "island green," although the putting surface is technically connected to land by a narrow strip at the back.
How to watch in the UK
Subscribers in the UK can watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf, with over 40 hours of live golf across the four days.
Featured Groups, Featured Holes and bonus groups will also be available to watch on Sky Sports+.
Coverage begins at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday before starting at 1 p.m. over the weekend.
Much of the action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.
Thursday, March 12
Round 1: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Friday, March 13
Round 2: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Saturday, March 14
Round 3: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Sunday, March 15
Round 4: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Prize money
1st place: $4,500,000
2nd place: $2,725,500
3rd place: $1,725,000
4th place: $1,225,000
5th place: $1,025,000
6th place: $906,250
7th place: $843,750
8th place: $781,250
9th place: $731,250
10th place: $681,250
Round 1 tee times
All UK time; USA unless stated
Starting from Hole One
1140 Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Mac Meissner
1152 Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips
1204 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Max Greyserman
1216 Kevin Yu, Cam Davis (Aus), Gary Woodland
1228 Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay
1240 Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt McCarty
1252 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley
1304 Sami Välimäki (Fin), Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1316 Michael Brennan, Harris English, JT Poston
1328 Haotong Li (Chn), Zecheng Dou (Chn), Jordan Smith (Eng)
1630 Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens
1642 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim
1654 Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
1706 Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott (Aus)
1718 JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1730 Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
1742 Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1754 Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1806 Brian Campbell, Karl Vilios (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)
1818 Matti Schmid (Ger), Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1830 Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Can), A.J Ewart (Can)
Starting from Hole 10
1140 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Eric Cole, Rico Hoey (Phi)
1152 Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen
1204 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)
1216 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)
1228 Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
1240 Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1252 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Thomas
1304 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Russell Henley, Bob MacIntyre (Sco)
1316 Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1328 Patton Kizzire, Séamus Power (Ire), Johnny Keefer
1630 Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1642 Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge (Eng)
1654 Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody
1706 Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall (Eng), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1718 Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Chris Kirk
1730 Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor (Can), Wyndham Clark
1742 Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
1754 Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns
1806 Nico Echavarria (Col), Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1818 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), SH Kim (Kor), Austin Smotherman