          How to watch the Players Championship in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times

          • ESPN
          Mar 12, 2026, 09:35 AM

          The PGA Tour hosts its flagship event from TPC Sawgrass this week as Rory McIlroy looks to defend his crown at the Players Championship.

          McIlroy returns as defending champion of the event -- often dubbed golf's fifth major -- after beating JJ Spaun in a thrilling playoff in 2025, although he has injury concerns before the tournament.

          He can become the first back-to-back winner since Scottie Scheffler, who arrives in Florida as the pre-tournament favourite but faces strong competition, with Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood among the stars in contention.

          Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, features at The Players for the first time since leaving LIV Golf and is part of a strong field, with 47 of the world's top 50 set to battle for the $25million (£18.7m) purse.

          When and where is the Players Championship?

          The Players Championship runs from Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 15 and has been a fixture on the PGA Tour calendar since its launch in 1974.

          Since 1982, it has been held at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. The venue sits at the PGA Tour's global headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the par-72 layout features one of the most iconic holes in golf -- the par-three 17th.

          The 137-yard "Stadium Hole" requires players to hit to a green surrounded almost entirely by water. It is widely known as an "island green," although the putting surface is technically connected to land by a narrow strip at the back.

          How to watch in the UK

          Subscribers in the UK can watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf, with over 40 hours of live golf across the four days.

          Featured Groups, Featured Holes and bonus groups will also be available to watch on Sky Sports+.

          Coverage begins at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday before starting at 1 p.m. over the weekend.

          Much of the action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

          Thursday, March 12
          Round 1: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf

          Friday, March 13
          Round 2: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf

          Saturday, March 14
          Round 3: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

          Sunday, March 15
          Round 4: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

          Prize money

          1st place: $4,500,000
          2nd place: $2,725,500
          3rd place: $1,725,000
          4th place: $1,225,000
          5th place: $1,025,000
          6th place: $906,250
          7th place: $843,750
          8th place: $781,250
          9th place: $731,250
          10th place: $681,250

          Round 1 tee times

          All UK time; USA unless stated

          Starting from Hole One

          1140 Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Mac Meissner

          1152 Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips

          1204 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Max Greyserman

          1216 Kevin Yu, Cam Davis (Aus), Gary Woodland

          1228 Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay

          1240 Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt McCarty

          1252 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley

          1304 Sami Välimäki (Fin), Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

          1316 Michael Brennan, Harris English, JT Poston

          1328 Haotong Li (Chn), Zecheng Dou (Chn), Jordan Smith (Eng)

          1630 Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens

          1642 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim

          1654 Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

          1706 Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott (Aus)

          1718 JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Shane Lowry (Irl)

          1730 Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

          1742 Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

          1754 Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

          1806 Brian Campbell, Karl Vilios (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)

          1818 Matti Schmid (Ger), Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

          1830 Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Can), A.J Ewart (Can)

          Starting from Hole 10

          1140 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Eric Cole, Rico Hoey (Phi)

          1152 Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen

          1204 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

          1216 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)

          1228 Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

          1240 Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

          1252 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Thomas

          1304 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Russell Henley, Bob MacIntyre (Sco)

          1316 Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im (Kor)

          1328 Patton Kizzire, Séamus Power (Ire), Johnny Keefer

          1630 Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

          1642 Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge (Eng)

          1654 Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

          1706 Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall (Eng), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

          1718 Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Chris Kirk

          1730 Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor (Can), Wyndham Clark

          1742 Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

          1754 Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns

          1806 Nico Echavarria (Col), Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

          1818 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), SH Kim (Kor), Austin Smotherman