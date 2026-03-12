How to watch the Players Championship in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour hosts its flagship event from TPC Sawgrass this week as Rory McIlroy looks to defend his crown at the Players Championship.

McIlroy returns as defending champion of the event -- often dubbed golf's fifth major -- after beating JJ Spaun in a thrilling playoff in 2025, although he has injury concerns before the tournament.

He can become the first back-to-back winner since Scottie Scheffler, who arrives in Florida as the pre-tournament favourite but faces strong competition, with Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood among the stars in contention.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, features at The Players for the first time since leaving LIV Golf and is part of a strong field, with 47 of the world's top 50 set to battle for the $25million (£18.7m) purse.

When and where is the Players Championship?

The Players Championship runs from Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 15 and has been a fixture on the PGA Tour calendar since its launch in 1974.

Since 1982, it has been held at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. The venue sits at the PGA Tour's global headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the par-72 layout features one of the most iconic holes in golf -- the par-three 17th.

The 137-yard "Stadium Hole" requires players to hit to a green surrounded almost entirely by water. It is widely known as an "island green," although the putting surface is technically connected to land by a narrow strip at the back.

How to watch in the UK

Subscribers in the UK can watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf, with over 40 hours of live golf across the four days.

Featured Groups, Featured Holes and bonus groups will also be available to watch on Sky Sports+.

Coverage begins at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday before starting at 1 p.m. over the weekend.

Much of the action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Thursday, March 12

Round 1: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Friday, March 13

Round 2: 11.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, March 14

Round 3: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, March 15

Round 4: 1 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Prize money

1st place: $4,500,000

2nd place: $2,725,500

3rd place: $1,725,000

4th place: $1,225,000

5th place: $1,025,000

6th place: $906,250

7th place: $843,750

8th place: $781,250

9th place: $731,250

10th place: $681,250

Round 1 tee times

All UK time; USA unless stated

Starting from Hole One

1140 Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Mac Meissner

1152 Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips

1204 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Max Greyserman

1216 Kevin Yu, Cam Davis (Aus), Gary Woodland

1228 Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay

1240 Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt McCarty

1252 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley

1304 Sami Välimäki (Fin), Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1316 Michael Brennan, Harris English, JT Poston

1328 Haotong Li (Chn), Zecheng Dou (Chn), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1630 Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens

1642 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim

1654 Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

1706 Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott (Aus)

1718 JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1730 Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

1742 Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1754 Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1806 Brian Campbell, Karl Vilios (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)

1818 Matti Schmid (Ger), Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1830 Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Can), A.J Ewart (Can)

Starting from Hole 10

1140 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Eric Cole, Rico Hoey (Phi)

1152 Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen

1204 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

1216 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)

1228 Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

1240 Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1252 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Thomas

1304 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Russell Henley, Bob MacIntyre (Sco)

1316 Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1328 Patton Kizzire, Séamus Power (Ire), Johnny Keefer

1630 Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1642 Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge (Eng)

1654 Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

1706 Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall (Eng), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1718 Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Chris Kirk

1730 Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor (Can), Wyndham Clark

1742 Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

1754 Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns

1806 Nico Echavarria (Col), Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

1818 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), SH Kim (Kor), Austin Smotherman