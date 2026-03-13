'Rusty' Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 72 at Players Championship

Take a look at Rory McIlroy's highlights from his first round at The Players Championship. (0:56)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- After much uncertainty about whether Rory McIlroy would compete in the Players Championship due to a back injury sustained last week, he shot an opening 2-over 74 and said rustiness -- not his back -- was the bigger issue Thursday.

"I would say the most discomfort was like when the ball was below my feet or with chipping. Just like getting down a little bit to it," McIlroy said. "Honestly, overall, it was fine. Got a little bit tired at the end of the day, but yeah, it was actually all pretty good."

After withdrawing from last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational with back spasms, McIlroy did not arrive at TPC Sawgrass to defend his title until Wednesday afternoon and tested his back by hitting about 30 balls on the driving range (only going up to a 6-iron) before spending time chipping and putting on the back nine.

The absence of his usual pre-tournament preparation, McIlroy said Thursday, was costly and forced him to lower his expectations.

"It's weird, I obviously played on Friday; it's not as if I've taken a ton of time off," McIlroy said. "But just felt unbelievably rusty out there. I'm glad I got through the round."

The five-time major winner made only one birdie Thursday and sits T-69 and seven shots behind the overnight leaders after first round play was suspended until Friday. He hit only six of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens while losing over a stroke to the field with his putting. He also flubbed two chips on par 5s that cost him.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I'm that far away," McIlroy said. "No one went really low this afternoon, which I expected them to, just because the conditions were pretty benign [with the rain]. So, yeah, if I can go out and shoot a good one tomorrow, I feel like I'll be right in it for the weekend."

On Wednesday, McIlroy said it was mostly his hip flexors that were the issue due to the back spasms. Throughout his first round, however, he didn't exhibit any external signs of discomfort or pain.

McIlroy clarified that some stimulation and treatment may be in the cards ahead of his second-round tee time, but he mostly hopes his body continues to progress after Thursday's round.

"It's more just letting everything sort of settle," McIlroy said. "And hopefully I'll wake up in the morning feeling just as good, if not better, than I did today."