Manhunt leads to delay in opening gates at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- A man shot and killed two people in a drugstore parking lot near the TPC Sawgrass and then escaped by going onto the course, leading the Players Championship to delay opening gates to fans as a precaution before the third round Saturday morning, authorities said.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the suspect, whom he identified as Christian Barrios, shot two people multiple times about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Walgreens in what he called a domestic violence situation. The store is located about a mile from the course.

Authorities said Barrios was captured about 8 a.m. Saturday in Nassau County, the far northeastern county in Florida, an hour north of the TPC Sawgrass.

The first round began on schedule at 8:15 a.m. but the PGA cited "operational considerations" in deciding not to open the gates until 9 a.m. Hospitality areas were delayed opening until 11 a.m.

Hardwick said canine units pursued Barrios onto TPC Sawgrass after the shooting. He said Barrios, who turned 32 on Saturday, at one point picked up a PGA Tour radio and later dropped it. The suspect then stole a black BMW, and Nassau County authorities pursued the car and forced a crash into the woods.

The suspect fled on foot before being found and taken into custody.

Hardwick said Barrios had a long criminal history and knew the victims, both of whom were shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where they died.