Bryson DeChambeau beats LIV wild card in Singapore playoff

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive into the water and still won the playoff with a par Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore when Richard T. Lee of Canada missed a 2-foot putt.

DeChambeau birdied the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66. Lee birdied four of his last six holes for a 66. They finished at 14-under 274 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Lee Westwood closed with a 70 and finished third, his best finish in LIV.

Lee was trying to become the first wild card -- players not affiliated with a team -- to win in the LIV Golf League. It looked certain the playoff would go another hole when Lee had a 2-footer for par. He jabbed at it with a quick stroke, and it spun out hard off the left lip.

"It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard," Lee said. "I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit."