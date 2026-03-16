How to watch the 2026 TGL playoffs, championship on ESPN

The field for the 2026 TGL playoffs is set, with top-seeded Boston Common Golf, No. 2 Los Angeles Golf Club, No. 3 Atlanta Drive GC and fourth-seeded Jupiter Links Golf Club advancing to the postseason. The four clubs will tee it up for a chance to win the SoFi Cup.
The two semifinal matchups are set for Tuesday at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Both matches will be on ESPN. The best-of-three finals will begin on March 23 on ESPN2.
Here are key facts about the 2026 TGL playoffs:
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club on ESPN
9 p.m.: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf on ESPN
March 23
9 p.m.: Finals Match 1 on ESPN2
March 24
7 p.m.: Finals Match 2 on ESPN
9 p.m.: Finals Match 3 on ESPN (if necessary)
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the TGL streaming hub.
What are the rosters?
Boston Common Golf
▪︎ Rory McIlroy
▪︎ Adam Scott
Los Angeles Golf Club
▪︎ Tony Finau
▪︎ Justin Rose
Atlanta Drive GC
▪︎ Lucas Glover
Jupiter Links Golf Club
▪︎ Max Homa
▪︎ Tom Kim
▪︎ Kevin Kisner
▪︎ Tiger Woods
How can fans access more golf coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, explainers, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.