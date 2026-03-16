How to watch the 2026 TGL playoffs, championship on ESPN

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The field for the 2026 TGL playoffs is set, with top-seeded Boston Common Golf, No. 2 Los Angeles Golf Club, No. 3 Atlanta Drive GC and fourth-seeded Jupiter Links Golf Club advancing to the postseason. The four clubs will tee it up for a chance to win the SoFi Cup.

The two semifinal matchups are set for Tuesday at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Both matches will be on ESPN. The best-of-three finals will begin on March 23 on ESPN2.

Here are key facts about the 2026 TGL playoffs:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club on ESPN

9 p.m.: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf on ESPN

March 23

9 p.m.: Finals Match 1 on ESPN2

March 24

7 p.m.: Finals Match 2 on ESPN

9 p.m.: Finals Match 3 on ESPN (if necessary)

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the TGL streaming hub.

What are the rosters?

Boston Common Golf

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Adam Scott

▪︎ Michael Thorbjornsen

Los Angeles Golf Club

▪︎ Tony Finau

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Sahith Theegala

Atlanta Drive GC

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

▪︎ Lucas Glover

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Billy Horschel

▪︎ Justin Thomas

Jupiter Links Golf Club

▪︎ Akshay Bhatia

▪︎ Max Homa

▪︎ Tom Kim

▪︎ Kevin Kisner

▪︎ Tiger Woods

How can fans access more golf coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, explainers, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.