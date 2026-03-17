John Daly finds new home for Masters meetup after 28 years

John Daly takes off his shoes and tees a ball off a can of beer then proceeds to chug the cold brew. (0:31)

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John Daly can no longer set up shop at Hooters on Washington Road during the Masters because the restaurant was torn down last year. So, he'll be taking his talents to Topgolf.

Daly has been selling his wares and holding court at Hooters for the last 28 years. The two-time major champion now is teaming up with Topgolf Augusta, turning it into his own 19th hole on Thursday and Friday of Masters week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Topgolf Augusta is about 5 miles from Augusta National, near the South Carolina border.

"This week has always been about the fans as much as the golf, and I've spent a lot of great nights hanging out with them over the years," Daly said. "This time we're bringing that energy to Topgolf, where people can grab a drink, take some swings and just have a good time together.

"I'm looking forward to kicking back, meeting some folks and keeping the party going after the rounds."

Daly hasn't played at the Masters since 2006, but he still shows up every year, signing anything anyone buys and taking pictures with fans.

"Eat some good food, smoke, sell some s---," Daly told ESPN during his final year at Hooters in 2025.

According to his team, Daly sold about $780,000 worth of goods on the Hooters patio in 2024.

Last year, he sold hats -- some with an illustration of Daly's face, others encouraging us to grip it and rip it -- for $40, while boxes of his "Short Game" cigars went for $250. He also sold signed golf balls for $10 along with pictures, shirts and replica pin flags from his 1991 PGA Championship win at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana, for $100.

ESPN's Dave Wilson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.