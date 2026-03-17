How to watch 2026 PGA Valspar Championship on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour moves to Palm Harbor, Florida, this week for the Valspar Championship. The tournament on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club is the first of three events leading up to the first major of the season, the Masters.

Defending Valspar champion Viktor Hovland headlines a field this week that will be looking to snag a share of a $9.1 million purse. The winner will take home more than $1.6 million. Hovland shot a 4-under 67 on the final day of the 2025 Valspar Championship and rallied to a one-shot victory over Justin Thomas.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Valspar Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

March 19

7:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

March 20

7:30 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

March 21

7:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

March 22

7:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Ben Griffin

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.