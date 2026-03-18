Tiger Woods still mum on status for next month's Masters

Open Extended Reactions

Tiger Woods remained mum on his playing status for next month's Masters, telling reporters after the TGL semifinals that his health continues to be up and down.

"I said I've been working on it," Woods said. "Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. ...

"So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around."

Woods, 50, underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October. He also ruptured his left Achilles last March.

The 15-time major winner hasn't played in an event since the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024. He has won the Masters five times, most recently in 2019.

In the meantime, Woods continues to be what he terms "the manager" of his TGL team, Jupiter Links. The squad snuck into the playoffs, then scored an upset of Boston Common on Tuesday night.

Jupiter Links will play Los Angeles in the finals starting Monday.

Woods was asked if he could play but indicated the team of Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia will be out there against L.A. as it has been all season.

"Well, I think that I have been trying to play each and every one of these matches," he said. "I've been trying to come back. But it just hasn't worked out that way. ... But the guys here, this team, we have so much fun, I really don't want to screw up the lineup, I just want these guys to keep playing."