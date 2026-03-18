Ryder Cup: Bolton steps up bid to host 2035 tournament

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Hulton Park in Bolton has been earmarked for redevelopment in time for the 2035 Ryder Cup. Peel Land

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has reaffirmed his desire for Bolton to host the Ryder Cup in 2035 with new funding boosting hopes the city can stage the event.

Burnham has unveiled a funding package focused on infrastructure, including a £70 million link road between the M61 and M6, to support plans for a purpose-built course at Hulton Park.

If successful, it would bring the biennial event to England for the first time since 2002, but it could face competition from London Golf Club in Kent and Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire.

Bolton was previously put forward as a potential host for the 2026 and 2031 editions but those efforts failed to materialise.

This latest push is being framed as a more credible attempt, with significant investment aimed at addressing earlier concerns around transport and infrastructure.

"The success of the BRIT Awards in Manchester shows that we can we attract and deliver international events to a brilliant standard," Burnham said.

"Culture and sport will be major drivers of our good growth, and that's why we're bidding to host the biggest ever Ryder Cup in Bolton in 2035.

"We've had promising conversations with organisers about bringing the tournament to a bespoke, world-class course at Hulton Park."

"But it will only be possible with the right infrastructure. We're doing our bit to make it happen.

"We're committing up to £70 million to deliver a transport package to not only help spectators get to the site but deliver major benefits for the people living in the surrounding areas."