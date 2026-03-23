Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic

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TUCSON, Ariz. -- Steven Alker won the Cologuard Classic with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff for the second straight year, beating Padraig Harrington with a 4-footer Sunday in mid-90 degree heat.

Last year at La Paloma, Alker beat Long Island club pro Jason Caron with a 12-foot putt on the first extra hole.

Alker won for the 11th time in 100 career starts on the PGA Tour Champions. The 54-year-old New Zealander was nine strokes back after opening with an even-par 71, then shot a 62 on Saturday to pull within two.

Sunday's win at the Cologuard was the 11th in 100 career starts on the PGA Tour Champions for Steven Alker. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I just made some simple mistakes the first round," Alker said. "A couple three-putts and missed the odd green here and there, and it was kind of silly stuff. I tidied that up. I knew my game was in good shape."

Alker closed with a 65 to post at 15-under 198. Harrington, playing behind Alker in the final group, hit his approach long and bogeyed the par-4 18th -- missing a 10-foot comebacker.

Both players found the left side of the fairway on the 18th in the playoff, Harrington with a driving iron. The Irishman hit to the back of the green from 146 yards, leaving a 30-foot downhill putt that slid by on the right. Alker hit a gap wedge from 135 yards to set up the winning putt.

"Ultimately it all worked out," Alker said. "One hundredth start, really special. I had no idea. It's just gone so quickly, I'm having so much fun out here. To win here again is pretty special."

Zach Johnson closed with a 67 to tie for third at 13 under in his second start on the 50-and-over tour. He won two weeks ago in Florida in his senior debut.

Tommy Gainey also was 13 under after a 68, Thongchai Jaidee (70) was 12 under. Sixty-eight-year-old Bernhard Langer (70) was another shot back with K.J. Choi (67), Thomas Bjorn (67) and Stewart Cink (67).