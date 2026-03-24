Texas Children's Houston Open 2026: How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State this week for the Texas Children's Houston Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The reigning four-time PGA Tour Player of the Year has three top-five finishes so far in 2026, including a four-shot victory in the American Express in January.

Scheffler finished in a second-place tie with Gary Woodland in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open behind Min Woo Lee. The 27-year-old Perth, Australia, native looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back in Houston since Vijay Singh in 2004-05.

A total of $9.9 million will be up for grabs this week, including nearly $1.8 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Texas Children's Houston Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

March 26

8:15 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

March 27

8:15 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

March 28

8:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

March 29

11 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top golfers will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Harris English

▪︎ Ryan Gerard

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.