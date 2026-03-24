Scottie Scheffler withdraws from Houston Open with baby on the way

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Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open on Tuesday, a tournament that was always questionable for him to play because his wife is expecting their second child.

Scheffler has been runner-up at the Houston Open three times, including the past two years when he made it his final stop before going to the Masters.

Golf Channel reported Tuesday that the withdrawal is not related to any injury, confirming the imminent birth of the couple's second child. Scheffler was replaced in the field by Matt Kuchar.

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, gave birth to their son Bennett on May 8, 2024, one week before the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open last year, began 2026 with a victory in the American Express. His streak of 18 consecutive finishes in the top 10 -- which started at the Houston Open last year -- ended at the Genesis Invitational with a tie for 12th.

The world No. 1's last tournament was a tie for 22nd in the Players Championship.

Scheffler tied for second in the Houston Open last year, when he tied his own course record with an 8-under 62 in the second round and finished one shot behind Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler was the overwhelming betting favorite to win the event before his withdrawal. Lee is the current favorite at DraftKings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.