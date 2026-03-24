Justin Rose gifted 'special' trophy after friends' auction find

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Justin Rose added another trophy to his case when he was home last week in England, this from a victory 24 years ago and one that holds great relevance to him.

Two friends noticed the trophy from the 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters at auction, and they bought it for Rose. He beat Ian Poulter by one shot for his third career victory. It also was the last year Victor Chandler was the title sponsor.

Rose said there were only four editions of that particular trophy, and he doesn't recall ever getting a replica or giving it much thought. But it was important for a reason.

"I talk about that win a lot being one of my most special wins," Rose said on an Instagram post. "It was the only win my late dad Ken was able to be there with me on the day and hoist this trophy."

He showed a picture of his father's hand on the trophy and said, "Now I have the actual physical embodiment of that day."

His father died of cancer three months later. Rose placed the trophy next to one his father won as a 17-year-old.