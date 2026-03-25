Collin Morikawa (back) targeting return at Valero Texas Open

Open Extended Reactions

Collin Morikawa told ESPN's Marty Smith that his recovery from a back issue that forced him to withdraw from the Players Championship continues to go well and he is targeting a return at next week's Valero Texas Open.

According to Smith, Morikawa said he "feels really positive" for the Masters, which is the following week.

Morikawa, a two-time major champion, was forced to exit the Players earlier this month after playing only one hole in his opening round. He took a full-speed practice swing on the 11th tee, backed off and then withdrew.

The world No. 8 hasn't played competitively since, slowing a season that has seen him land three top-10 finishes and a victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Morikawa also is part of the Los Angeles Golf Club TGL team that took on Jupiter Links in the finals this week but wasn't able to take part because of injury.