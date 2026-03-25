LIV Golf sued by vodka distillery for trademark infringement

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A Long Island-based distillery sued LIV Golf in federal court Monday, alleging the golf league's use of "LIV" branding for alcoholic beverages and apparel infringes on its registered trademark.

Long Island Spirits Inc. sued LIV Golf in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, accusing the league of violating federal and New York trademark laws.

The craft distillery is asking the court to enjoin LIV Golf from using "LIV" in connection with the sales of alcohol or apparel and to pay punitive damages for the league's "willful and intentional unfair competition and misuse of the LIV Marks."

"The LIV brand is beloved by consumers but is now threatened by Defendant LIV Golf's infringement, and LIV brings this action to protect its brand, preserve its reputation, and recover for the damages it suffers each day that LIV Golf persists in its infringement," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that the golf league's use of the LIV brand has caused "widespread confusion amongst customers, distributors, and depressing sales" of its craft alcohol products.

The lawsuit notes that LIV Golf is now offering alcoholic beverages such as the LIV Clubhouse Cooler, a vodka-based cocktail with lemon, basil and mint, and the Have a Beautiful Day cocktail, a "bright, refreshing and slightly sweet vodka based cocktail that echoes the LIV colors of blue and green."

Long Island Spirits has owned multiple registered and common-law variations of the "LIV" mark since 2007, according to the lawsuit.

"Since it launched in 2021, LIV Golf has deployed billions of dollars in marketing efforts aimed at buying prominence, including by expanding into 'LIV' branded alcohol and apparel-that is, precisely the areas in which LIV owns long-standing marks and where it has built its reputation for authenticity," the lawsuit said. "This escalating campaign of infringement benefits LIV Golf while squandering LIV's goodwill and leading to substantial consumer confusion."

It's not the first time the LIV Golf League and its teams have been accused of trademark infringement. In June 2025, an Ohio-based company called Stinger Tees, Inc., filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the Stinger GC team of violating its trademark.

Stinger Tees is seeking $100 million in damages; the case is headed to mediation on April 15.

The team of all South African golfers, which includes former major championship winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen, rebranded to Southern Guards GC prior to this season.

In June 2023, an Argentine corporation, Cool Brands Supply, filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against the LIV Golf League and its HyFlyers GC team captained by Phil Mickelson, accusing them of copying its 20-year-old logo for popular skateboarding and lifestyle apparel brand Fallen.

Cool Brands Supply dropped its lawsuit in January 2024.