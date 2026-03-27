Tiger Woods involved in Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

No details about the cause of the crash or Woods' condition were immediately released by the sheriff's office. Police are investigating, and a county sheriff is scheduled to speak with reporters at 5 p.m. ET.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. and happened in the same town where Woods lives. A photo from the scene showed the vehicle lying on the driver's side.

Woods has been working toward a return to competitive golf after rupturing an Achilles tendon in March 2025 and undergoing October back surgery. He competed for the first time in more than a year during Tuesday's TGL finals, where his Jupiter Links GC team lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club.

In February 2021, Woods suffered significant leg injuries in a one-car crash in Southern California in which the vehicle rolled several times and left him trapped in the car. He later had surgery to deal with "open fractures" to his lower right leg, had a rod placed in a tibia, and had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery. He had at least one more surgery related to injuries from the crash in April 2023.