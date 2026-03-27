Tiger Woods arrested at crash scene on suspicion of DUI, sheriff says

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday after he was involved in a traffic wreck not far from his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

The sheriff said Woods was driving a Land Rover northbound on South Beach Road at a high speed when he attempted to pass a truck hauling a pressure cleaner, which had slowed down to turn into a driveway.

Woods' SUV swerved to avoid the truck but clipped the back of the trailer. The Land Rover flipped on its side and slid down the road. Woods climbed out of the passenger's window to get out, Budensiek said.

Budensiek said Woods and the other driver weren't injured. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. ET.

Woods, 50, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Tiger Woods, standing by his overturned Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Florida, was arrested Friday at the crash scene on suspicion of DUI. AP Photo/Jason Oteri

Woods arrived at the jail at 3 p.m. ET; the sheriff said he would remain in custody for eight hours under Florida law.

Martin County Sheriff's Department DUI investigators on the scene determined Woods showed signs of impairment.

"They did several tests on him," Budensiek said. "Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests."

The investigators arrested Woods and transported him to the Martin County Jail. The sheriff said Woods' breathalyzer test didn't show any signs of alcohol. Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis test for other drugs, according to the sheriff.

"He is cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself," Budensiek said. "So, he was careful in what he said and didn't say."

DUI investigators believed at the scene that Woods wasn't impaired by alcohol.

"They believe it was some type of medication or drug," said Budensiek, who added that no medications or drugs were found in Woods' SUV.

The sheriff didn't know how fast Woods was driving.

"But I can tell you this: It's a 30-mile-an-hour speed limit," Budensiek said. "And when I show you the photos, they kind of speak for themselves."

"You can see where he clipped the back of the trailer. You can see where he rolled. And then as he decelerates, sliding down on the driver's door of the vehicle. You can see that he slid for a pretty decent space before he came to a stop."

According to Budensiek, the outcome might have been different if another vehicle had been traveling southbound at the time of the accident.

"We would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries," he said.

It's not the first time Woods has been suspected of DUI. In May 2017, he was arrested in Jupiter after police found him asleep at the wheel in his running car, which had two flat tires and damage on the front and rear bumpers.

Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

In February 2021, Woods suffered significant leg injuries in a one-car crash outside of Los Angeles, in which his SUV rolled several times and left him trapped in the car. He later had surgery to deal with "open fractures" to his lower right leg, had a rod placed in a tibia and had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery. Woods was hospitalized for three weeks following the surgery.

At the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said, "I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb." He said it was 50-50 as to whether part of his right leg could have been amputated.

He had at least one more surgery related to injuries from the crash in April 2023.

Woods had spent the past several months recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and another back surgery in October. The 15-time major champion competed for the first time in more than a year during Tuesday's TGL finals, where his Jupiter Links GC team lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club.

He had been weighing whether to return to the PGA Tour at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, the first major of the season, which begins April 9.

Woods last competed on the PGA Tour in July 2024 when he missed the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. He last played four rounds in a PGA Tour event at the 2024 Masters.

While Woods has been sidelined from competition for much of past six years, he has been heavily involved in shaping the future of the PGA Tour as chairman of the Future Competition Committee. He also is a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises, the tour's for-profit entity.