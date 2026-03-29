Woodland wins Houston Open, first title since brain surgery

Gary Woodland shows his emotions after winning the Texas Children's Houston Open for his first PGA victory since 2019. (1:00)

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HOUSTON -- Gary Woodland won the Houston Open on Sunday, an emotional moment that seemed so improbable 30 months ago when he had brain surgery, and even two weeks ago when he opened up about his frightening experience with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Woodland looked better than ever at Memorial Park, taking a one-shot lead into the final round and stretching it to seven shots until coasting to a trophy that felt as big as his U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach in 2019.

He closed with a 3-under 67 to win by five shots over Nicolai Hojgaard.

The gallery paused chanting his name so Woodland could roll in a 5-foot par putt. He stretched both arms, exhaled and looked to the blue sky before his tears began pouring.

Woodland's Journey June 2019: Wins U.S. Open by 3 shots at Pebble Beach for 4th PGA Tour win and lone major victory

Feb. 2022: Falls to 142nd in Official World Golf Ranking, his lowest world ranking since 2013

Aug. 2023: Announces brain tumor diagnosis, which was discovered in May

Sept. 2023: Undergoes brain surgery that removes part of tumor

Jan. 2024: Returns to action on PGA Tour at Sony Open, but does not record top-10 finish until October at Shriners Children's Open

Jan. 2025: Falls outside OWGR Top 200

Feb. 2025: Receives PGA Tour Courage Award

March 2026: Reveals PTSD diagnosis

Sunday: Wins Houston Open for first PGA TOUR win in more than 6 years, setting 72-hole tournament scoring record in process (259)

"We play an individual sport out here, but I wasn't alone today," Woodland said, his voice quivering with emotion. "Anyone struggling with something, I hope they see me and don't give up. Just keep fighting."

Woodland has been a popular figure and powerful player since he left a two-sport college career (basketball, golf) and joined the PGA Tour. But he began to struggle in 2023, only to learn he had a lesion on the part of his brain that caused unfounded fears that he was dying.

In September 2023, he had surgery, which involved a baseball-sized hole cut from the side of his head, to remove much of the lesion. He appeared fine when he returned in January 2024, and he was runner-up at the Houston Open last year. But he was hurting badly with PTSD, once rushing to a portable bathroom to break down in tears when he was overcome with emotion.

He chose two weeks ago to share his struggles in a Golf Channel interview.

"I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I'm dying, and I feel like I'm living a lie," he said in the interview. "I want to live my dreams and be successful out here. But I want to help people, too. I realize now I've got to help myself first."

He said this week that going public made him feel "1,000 pounds lighter." His physical strength sure didn't leave him.

Woodland reached 196 mph ball speed on one tee shot Sunday, and more striking was the smooth control he showed over every shot. He finished at 21-under 259 for his first victory since the U.S. Open, and the fifth of his career.

The six-year, 286-day stretch was the fourth-longest span in the past 40 years from a major victory to a player's next PGA Tour win.

And this one came with a big bonus -- it makes him eligible for the Masters in two weeks.

Hojgaard fell back with a double bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He closed with a 71 and a consolation prize. He secured his position inside the top 50 in the world to ensure his invitation to the Masters.

Hojgaard and defending champion Min Woo Lee (67) chose to stay back on their way to the 18th green to give Woodland the stage to himself, a gesture rarely seen outside the majors. It spoke to Woodland's popularity in golf.

"We thought it was appropriate to let him have his moment," Hojgaard said. "It was a pretty cool moment for Gary, and it was cool to see. I'm really happy for him."

Woodland felt huge relief by sharing his PTSD struggles, and he had some technical help with his golf. He went to a new putter to help his alignment, and he consulted coach Randy Smith before going to stiffer shafts in his irons because his speed had returned, and that helped him have better control of his shots. There was no chance of controlling his emotions, certainly over the last hour when the outcome was obvious and the 18th hole when it became reality. But he said it's still golf, and there's still a battle with his recovery from brain surgery.

"It's just another day. Today was a good day," Woodland said with a smile and a short laugh. "But I've got a big fight ahead of me, and I'm going to keep going. But I'm proud of myself right now."

His wife, Gabby, was with him all 18 holes, with their three children at home. Woodland has said his wife was key to getting him through surgery and what followed.

"This has been hard on me. It's been a lot harder on her," he said.

The victory moves him just outside the top 50 in the world and makes him eligible for all the elite events on the rest of the PGA Tour schedule.

Also Sunday, Michael Thorbjornsen was in position to move into the top 50 and get into the Masters until he made three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the back nine and stumbled to a 72 to finish well outside the top 10.

Shane Lowry made a hole-in-one on the second hole, his fourth on the PGA Tour. The others came on No. 7 at Pebble Beach, No. 17 at the TPC Sawgrass and No. 12 at Augusta National. Adam Scott also made an ace on the 11th hole.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.