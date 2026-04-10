The Masters LIVE: Second round updates as McIlroy tees off on top of leaderboard

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy carded a five-under 67 on Thursday. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The 90th edition of The Masters is into its second day at Augusta National, and already some major storylines are beginning to develop.

Rory McIlroy's bid to defend the Green Jacket got off to an excellent start yesterday as his five-under 67 saw him top the leaderboard alongside Sam Burns. The Northern Irishman is looking for more of the same today.

LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will be far less pleased with their own showings on Thursday, and both are going to have to battle today if they want to make the cut.