The Masters LIVE: Third round updates as Scheffler starts well in McIlroy chase

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Scottie Scheffler is making a dramatic recovery after a disappointing couple of rounds. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

It's day three of The Masters and we're all set up for another dramatic afternoon at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy enters the third round with a six-stroke lead -- the largest after 36 holes in tournament history. Behind him, the likes of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed and Sam Burns are all looking to take advantage of any slip-ups from the defending champion.

Notably, big names like Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are hoping to salvage something from a disappointing weekend, while Bryson DeChambeau has already dropped out having failed to make the cut on Friday.