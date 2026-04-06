Augusta National chirping over Jason Day's Masters outfits

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A year after being asked by Augusta National to keep his outfits more reserved at the Masters, Jason Day might again be ruffling feathers with his clothing choices this week.

The Australian former world No. 1, who left Nike in early 2024 to join Malbon Golf, has reportedly already been asked to make some alterations after the company made public his choices for this week's tournament.

On Monday, Day sported the first of Malbon Golf's "Birds of Georgia" collection by wearing a uniquely busy bird-themed top. It was to include matching pants, but Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week that Augusta National nixed that idea and instead asked Day to wear solid-colored pants instead.

The other tops planned for the week, including in practice rounds, are one with a birdwatcher-themed vest.

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🚨🏌️🦜 #LOOK - Jason Day appears set to embark on a bird watching expedition when he arrives at Augusta National, as he's scheduled to sport several unique fits from Malbon Golf 👀



(H/T @GOLF_com) pic.twitter.com/lgqSkdCQO0 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 2, 2026

Sungjae Im also is sponsored by Malbon and will be wearing the bird print, which according to the company features scarlet tanagers, orioles, eastern bluebirds, cardinals, blue jays, golden finches and red-headed woodpeckers.

"If you are on the course and you are tuned in with nature and know the sounds of birds, you'll make more birdies," founder Stephen Malbon told Sports Illustrated. "It's inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning. I've been sending the noises of the birds to Jason for the last six months. Hopefully, he's trying to stay in touch with nature."

Day first started making headlines for his Masters outfits after joining Malbon Golf in 2024. That year, Day wore baggy blue pants and a loud sweater vest that featured "No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship" in large block letters across the front when he showed up on the Friday to complete his first round alongside Tiger Woods.

When he showed up for the second round later that day, the vest was gone. He later said tournament organizers had asked him to remove the garment and he obliged, saying he didn't want to be a distraction.

Day finished runner-up in his Masters debut in 2011 and this week will make his 15th start at Augusta National.