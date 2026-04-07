The Masters is back. Why can't I watch it all in the UK? Blackout rules explained

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The Masters is back this week, but UK viewers will once again run into a familiar frustration: you can't watch all of it live on television

Despite early tee times at Augusta National -- the Honorary Starters getting things underway at around 12.30 p.m. BST -- and Sky Sports, the exclusive live broadcast partner, going on air from mid-afternoon, full, uninterrupted coverage isn't available until later in the evening.

Instead, fans are limited to selected feeds -- such as featured groups and Amen Corner -- before the main broadcast begins.

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Why can't I watch every minute live?

The reason is a long-standing policy set by organisers, who control how and when the tournament is shown worldwide.

Unlike other majors, The Masters operates with a fixed global broadcast window, meaning the full TV feed is only released to broadcasters at set times each day.

That's why, in the UK, wall-to-wall coverage doesn't start until around 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 5 p.m. over the weekend -- by which point several hours of play have already taken place.

For reference, Sky Sports goes on air at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In the intervening periods, Featured Groups and coverage of selected holes -- usually limited to Sky Sports+ -- will be on Sky Sports Golf.

Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images

These restrictions are part of Augusta National's broader approach to the tournament.

The club is known for maintaining tight control over its product, from on-course rules -- such as the ban on mobile phones for spectators -- to how the event is presented on television.

There is additional coverage available through The Masters' official website and app, where viewers can follow featured groups, key holes and individual shots.

However, the full live broadcast stream available in some regions -- such as the U.S. -- is geo-restricted and not accessible in the UK.

So, how can I watch The Masters?

Sky say that from 2 p.m., 'Featured Group action and updates from around the course' are available in the window between 2 and 6 p.m on Thursday and Friday.

The schedule in full is as follows:

Thursday, April 9

Round 1: 2 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

The Masters: Featured Holes/Amen Corner: 3.45 p.m. - Sky Sports+

Friday, April 10

Round 2: 2 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

The Masters: Featured Holes/Amen Corner: 3.45 p.m. - Sky Sports+

Saturday, April 11

Round 3: 4.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

The Masters: Featured Holes/Amen Corner: 3.45 p.m. - Sky Sports+

Sunday, April 12

Round 4.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

The Masters: Featured Holes/Amen Corner: 5 p.m. - Sky Sports+