Jon Rahm confident he'll play Ryder Cup despite World Tour dispute

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Two-time major winner Jon Rahm said Tuesday that he expects to play in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor despite refusing to accept the DP World Tour deal that would allow him to play LIV Golf events as well as DP World Tour events without being fined.

"We're going to work it out. It's going to work out," Rahm said. "As of now, the DP World Tour is doing what they need to do and following the channels they need to follow, but I'm confident this will be sorted out."

European Ryder Cup members are required to be in good standing with the DP World Tour to play in the event. In September 2024, Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk appealed their past sanctions which allowed them to continue playing in DP World Tour events as well as the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. The trio was disciplined for competing in LIV Golf events that were held concurrently with the European circuit's tournaments.

On Feb. 21, the DP World Tour granted conditional releases to eight of its members, not including Rahm, to compete in LIV Golf League events this season. In its statement, the tour indicated that the golfers granted releases had paid their outstanding fines. In the past, Rahm said he didn't intend to pay fines, which are reportedly as much as $3 million.

Last month, Rahm accused the DP World Tour of attempting to "extort" golfers and said he won't commit to competing in six events on the European tour each season. Rahm had previously expressed that he would be willing to sign the deal if he was mandated to play in only four events.

"They haven't agreed to that," Rahm said at the time. "I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to, and that's not what the rules say."

Rory McIlroy, Rahm's Ryder Cup teammate, said last month that it was "a shame" that Rahm had rejected the DP World Tour deal.

"The Ryder Cup is bigger than any one person," McIlroy said.

On March 10, Golf.com first reported Rahm's move to drop the appeal that he originally filed back in 2024, putting his Ryder Cup participation in jeopardy. But despite dropping his appeal, Rahm said Tuesday that he and the tour are still in conversation and still negotiating. Rahm added that he has spoken to the tour about a compromise, made concessions and "given in quite a bit" on a few things. He did not provide any further details.

"I didn't think that going the legal route and going to court was good for anybody," Rahm said. "So I have faith in us and the DP World Tour we're going to find a good solution for both of us."

The Spaniard and 2023 Masters champion, who played in three DP World Tour events last year, said he doesn't plan to play in any events on that tour until September. Rahm said he's very optimistic that he'll play in his home country's open, which is slated for October.

"I do intend to continue to support the DP World Tour. I've been very thankful to be a member. I've been very thankful to support the Tour and play some wonderful events," Rahm said. "The Irish Open has been very good to me, and I would love to make a return. Wentworth has been fantastic every single year, the Spanish Open, maybe even the Dunhill ... those are events that I'd love to have the chance to play."