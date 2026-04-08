PGA Tour vs. LIV in a much different place than it was at 2023 Masters

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Just three years ago, the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf threatened to consume all of men's professional golf.

The upstart, Saudi Arabian-backed LIV was a disrupter designed to become the dominant tour in the sport. It made bold pronouncements while poaching players from the establishment, the United States-based PGA Tour.

The back-and-forth was tense, with debates about everything from morals and ethics to world golf ranking points to whether the entire sport might suffer from a splintering.

It even spilled into the 2023 Masters, which is generally ensconced, or tries to be, from such frays. Nearly every golfer was asked about LIV, about possible defections and about what it all meant. Mud was getting slung on these perfectly drained and immaculately cared for grounds.

Numerous LIV players wore their team uniforms (as team play is part of that tour) in competition as a show of unity and promotion, although many brought alternatives in case Augusta National banned them.

LIV players spoke openly about the significance if one of their 18 entrants won the green jacket -- "It would be nice to validate the amount of talent that is over there on LIV," Phil Mickelson, of LIV, said.

There was talk of every player turning out for a party behind the 18th if one of them proved victorious -- "Could you imagine what a scene that would be?" then LIV CEO Greg Norman said.

Augusta National did imagine it and, along with other comments, apparently wasn't too impressed. The tournament declined to invite Norman, although the leaders of the PGA and DP World Tour were invited.

"The primary issue ... is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. A year later Norman bought his own ticket on the secondary market.

The LIV party never broke out because Jon Rahm, then of the PGA Tour, won. Eight months later, Rahm signed with LIV for a reported $300-plus million.

It's why, at the time, no one could say for sure what was going to happen. The PGA Tour was the seemingly immovable object, but LIV had the innumerable cash.