Masters 2026: Best moments of the Masters Par 3 Contest

The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 64th edition.
Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural competition, the Par 3 Contest is a casual affair when contestants and past Masters champions play on a nine-hole course. Golfers often choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.
Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.
There have been 115 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition, according to ESPN Research. In 2025, there were three holes-in-one -- by Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge.
There is one strange caveat to all the festivities -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.
Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:
Fleetwood joins the ace parade
Quite the role model. Tommy Fleetwood makes a hole-in-one with his son Frankie on the bag. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YEsFGaujyV— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
Another hole-in-one for Bradley
A hole-in-one two years in a row for Keegan Bradley. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IF8OrnqZdA— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
Clark aces it
Wyndham Clark aces hole No. 7. #themasters pic.twitter.com/44esmoTW56— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
Like father, like son
Bennett Scheffler tees it up with his dad, Scottie Scheffler. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2prmkdMxQY— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
Justin Thomas starts strong
What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026