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          Masters 2026: Best moments of the Masters Par 3 Contest

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          • ESPN
          Apr 8, 2026, 04:13 PM

          The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 64th edition.

          Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural competition, the Par 3 Contest is a casual affair when contestants and past Masters champions play on a nine-hole course. Golfers often choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.

          Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.

          There have been 115 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition, according to ESPN Research. In 2025, there were three holes-in-one -- by Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge.

          There is one strange caveat to all the festivities -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.

          Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:

          Fleetwood joins the ace parade

          Another hole-in-one for Bradley

          Clark aces it

          Like father, like son

          Justin Thomas starts strong