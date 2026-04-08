Masters 2026: Best moments of the Masters Par 3 Contest

Curtis Strange identifies Xander Schauffele as a player to watch at the 2026 Masters. (0:46)

Why Xander Schauffele has a good chance to win 2026 Masters (0:46)

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The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 64th edition.

Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural competition, the Par 3 Contest is a casual affair when contestants and past Masters champions play on a nine-hole course. Golfers often choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.

Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.

There have been 115 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition, according to ESPN Research. In 2025, there were three holes-in-one -- by Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge.

There is one strange caveat to all the festivities -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.

Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:

Fleetwood joins the ace parade

Quite the role model. Tommy Fleetwood makes a hole-in-one with his son Frankie on the bag. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YEsFGaujyV — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Another hole-in-one for Bradley

A hole-in-one two years in a row for Keegan Bradley. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IF8OrnqZdA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Clark aces it

Like father, like son

Bennett Scheffler tees it up with his dad, Scottie Scheffler. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2prmkdMxQY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Justin Thomas starts strong