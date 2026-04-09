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The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament began on Thursday, kicking off the first golf major of the year.

It is one of the most iconic events in sports, and there was, as always, no shortage of iconic scenery at Augusta National as the tournament began. From the course to the concessions, all the classic staples were there to accompany the on-course play.

Here are all the top sights and sounds from the first round of the Masters.

Sweet eagle from Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard holes out from across the water for eagle. #themasters pic.twitter.com/C4ieXYPdCL — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Rory's out to defend his title

Patience pays off for the reigning champion after a layup on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yhkFAAzyfV — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Scottie gets it done on Hole 2

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler needs only three strokes to play hole No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/JwxeHXw5Cf — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Lowry secures the eagle

Shane Lowry holes out for eagle on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Gcbph9cYIp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Clutch approach from Reitan

From 236 yards, Kristoffer Reitan finds the green on No. 13 and makes the eagle putt to climb up the leader board. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AahRdlm95i — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Xander gives a fan a gift

Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the eighth hole was one he'd likely want to forget ... but at least one fan will remember it forever.

play 0:29 Xander Schauffele's tee shot somehow ends up in patron's bag Xander Schauffele hooks his drive on Hole 8 and it somehow ends up in a patron's bag of merchandise.

History for Patrick Reed

With this putt on No. 8, Patrick Reed becomes the second player in Masters history to eagle two of his first nine holes of the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YbVVPqmALW — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Unreal birdie from Haotong Li

Up and down from the tributary. Haotong Li makes an unexpected birdie on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LW5FMFNXnz — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Reed makes a sweet eagle

From the fringe, Patrick Reed converts the eagle putt on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/KZASN3GIdB — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Homa moving up early

Max Homa moves under par after an eagle on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iNYl9JfW8P — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Starting off the tournament with legends