The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament began on Thursday, kicking off the first golf major of the year.
It is one of the most iconic events in sports, and there was, as always, no shortage of iconic scenery at Augusta National as the tournament began. From the course to the concessions, all the classic staples were there to accompany the on-course play.
Here are all the top sights and sounds from the first round of the Masters.
Sweet eagle from Højgaard
Nicolai Højgaard holes out from across the water for eagle. #themasters pic.twitter.com/C4ieXYPdCL— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Rory's out to defend his title
Patience pays off for the reigning champion after a layup on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yhkFAAzyfV— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Scottie gets it done on Hole 2
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler needs only three strokes to play hole No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/JwxeHXw5Cf— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Lowry secures the eagle
Shane Lowry holes out for eagle on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Gcbph9cYIp— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Clutch approach from Reitan
From 236 yards, Kristoffer Reitan finds the green on No. 13 and makes the eagle putt to climb up the leader board. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AahRdlm95i— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Xander gives a fan a gift
Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the eighth hole was one he'd likely want to forget ... but at least one fan will remember it forever.
Xander Schauffele hooks his drive on Hole 8 and it somehow ends up in a patron's bag of merchandise.
History for Patrick Reed
With this putt on No. 8, Patrick Reed becomes the second player in Masters history to eagle two of his first nine holes of the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YbVVPqmALW— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Unreal birdie from Haotong Li
Up and down from the tributary. Haotong Li makes an unexpected birdie on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LW5FMFNXnz— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Reed makes a sweet eagle
From the fringe, Patrick Reed converts the eagle putt on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/KZASN3GIdB— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Homa moving up early
Max Homa moves under par after an eagle on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iNYl9JfW8P— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026
Starting off the tournament with legends
Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player serve as this year's Honorary Starters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GZsT9TPtKT— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026