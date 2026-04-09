        <
        >

          Sights and sounds from the first round of the Masters

          play
          Bubba Watson hopes Tiger Woods 'can come back stronger' after arrest (0:47)

          Bubba Watson addresses Tiger Woods' DUI charge ahead of The Masters. (0:47)

          • ESPN staffApr 9, 2026, 07:46 PM

          The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament began on Thursday, kicking off the first golf major of the year.

          It is one of the most iconic events in sports, and there was, as always, no shortage of iconic scenery at Augusta National as the tournament began. From the course to the concessions, all the classic staples were there to accompany the on-course play.

          Here are all the top sights and sounds from the first round of the Masters.

          Sweet eagle from Højgaard

          Rory's out to defend his title

          Scottie gets it done on Hole 2

          Lowry secures the eagle

          Clutch approach from Reitan

          Xander gives a fan a gift

          Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the eighth hole was one he'd likely want to forget ... but at least one fan will remember it forever.

          play
          0:29
          Xander Schauffele's tee shot somehow ends up in patron's bag

          Xander Schauffele hooks his drive on Hole 8 and it somehow ends up in a patron's bag of merchandise.

          History for Patrick Reed

          Unreal birdie from Haotong Li

          Reed makes a sweet eagle

          Homa moving up early

          Starting off the tournament with legends