Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus address Tiger Woods arrest, recovery

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Former Masters champion Gary Player said he sympathizes with Tiger Woods' ongoing pain from multiple injuries but says the 15-time major champion needs to hire a driver and stop operating vehicles while medicated.

Player, speaking to reporters Thursday after hitting a ceremonial tee shot before the opening round of the 90th Masters, said Woods needs to hire a chauffeur following his DUI arrest in Florida on March 27.

"Do I blame him for taking medicine? Hell, no," Player said. "He has sleep deprivation. Do I blame him for taking something to help him sleep? No. But I don't think he should drive a car. When you're taking that medicine, it's dangerous when you're driving a car, same as it's dangerous when you look at your cellphone in the car."

Woods, 50, was formally charged Wednesday with misdemeanor DUI and refusing to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine, according to court records. Woods is also facing a ticket for distracted driving, a moving violation, after he told police that he was looking at his phone before he clipped the back of a trailer and had his SUV flip on its side.

The five-time Masters champion announced March 31 that he was stepping away from competitive golf and his administrative roles with the PGA Tour to seek "comprehensive inpatient treatment."

A judge approved Woods' request to seek treatment outside the U.S. due to privacy concerns. It's believed that Woods is at a facility in Switzerland after his plane landed there.

"My heart goes out for him," Player said. "There's nothing worse than living in pain every day of your life. You can't think of anything worse. I just hope he can get it all sorted out because he's such an asset to golf and has done so much for the game."

Said six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus: "Just whatever you need to help you and get back, because I think golf needs him, and we'd love to have him back."

On Tuesday, prosecutors indicated that they plan to issue a subpoena seeking copies of Woods' prescription medication records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Martin County Sheriff's affidavit said deputies found two pain pills in Woods' pants pocket and that the golfer showed signs of impairment following the crash.