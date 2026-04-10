Robert MacIntyre risks disciplinary action after angry gesture at Masters

Robert MacIntyre gestures toward the green in frustration as his approach shot ends up in the water of the 15th hole at the Masters. (0:37)

MacIntyre vents frustration as approach ends up in the water (0:37)

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Scotland's Robert MacIntyre could face disciplinary action at the Masters after he was caught making a middle finger gesture during a quadruple bogey.

MacIntyre directed the gesture toward the 15th green on the first day of action, after hitting his approach into the pond guarding the front.

The left-hander's troubles did not end there as, having taken a penalty drop, he dumped his next shot into the water and, after another drop, flew through the back of the green.

He eventually finished the par-5 with a quadruple-bogey nine, which after an outward nine of 39, saw him finish with an 8-over par 80.

Robert MacIntyre had a frustrating first day at the Masters. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Masters organizers, known for their strict rules, are likely to take a dim view of the behavior and MacIntyre could face further trouble.

The Scottish golfer did not speak to the waiting media after his round.

MacIntyre also let his frustrations boil over on the 17th, slamming his club into the ground after his second shot, and swore on the 12th and 13th.

He was expected to be a contender at Augusta National after impressing at the Players Championship and the Texas Open, but already seems unlikely to make the cut.

Information from PA was used in this report.