Rory McIlroy sinks his fourth birdie of the day to move into a share of second place at the Masters. (0:21)

McIlroy continues climb up the leaderboard with a birdie (0:21)

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The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament continues on Friday.

Rory McIlroy started off his title defense admirably, posting a 5-under par on Thursday to tie with Sam Burns on top of the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele is a little farther down the leaderboard, posting a 2-under despite a tee shot of his landing in a spectator's gift bag.

They're all back in action on Friday as the tournament continues. Here are the top sights and sounds from the second round of the Masters.

Spieth wishes Augusta a good morning

Quite the start. Jordan Spieth opens his second round with a birdie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9wh1DU830r — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2026

Clark starts strong in the second round