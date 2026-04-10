        <
        >

          Sights and sounds from the second round of the Masters

          play
          McIlroy continues climb up the leaderboard with a birdie (0:21)

          Rory McIlroy sinks his fourth birdie of the day to move into a share of second place at the Masters. (0:21)

          • ESPN staffApr 10, 2026, 02:34 PM

          The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament continues on Friday.

          Rory McIlroy started off his title defense admirably, posting a 5-under par on Thursday to tie with Sam Burns on top of the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele is a little farther down the leaderboard, posting a 2-under despite a tee shot of his landing in a spectator's gift bag.

          They're all back in action on Friday as the tournament continues. Here are the top sights and sounds from the second round of the Masters.

          Spieth wishes Augusta a good morning

          Clark starts strong in the second round