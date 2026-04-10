Rory McIlroy leads by 6 shots to set 36-hole record at Masters

Rory McIlroy goes on a heater, birdieing the final four holes of Round 2 to take a six-shot overall lead. (1:14)

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The only thing that stopped Rory McIlroy in the Masters was running out of holes to play Friday.

McIlroy stood on the 12th tee in a tie with Patrick Reed and with a dozen of other players bunched together in what was shaping up to be a compelling chase for the green jacket.

Six birdies over his final seven holes for a 7-under 65 left everyone to wonder if they were playing for second. McIlroy's fourth straight birdie to close out the best round of the week gave him a six-shot advantage, setting the Masters record for largest 36-hole lead.

"I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn't think I'd birdie six of the last seven," he said. "It just shows what you can do around here."

He did it in spectacular fashion. McIlroy twice made birdie on the par 5s after laying up from the trees. He twice had short putts on the par 3s. And if all that wasn't enough, he chipped in from 30 yards up a slope so steep he couldn't even see the hole.

The final hour of a fascinating day started to look like a victory lap for McIlroy, who spent 17 years trying to win the Masters and now looks like he can't wait to do it again.

His tee shot over Rae's Creek on the dangerous 12th hole landed 7 feet behind the flag. He birdied both par 5s after having to lay up from the trees. He took advantage of the lower pin at the par-3 16th for what amounted to a tap-in birdie.

And then he really sent the gallery into a frenzy when he chipped in from 30 yards on the 17th. McIlroy knew it was good because "I could see everyone in the grandstand start to stand up."

And there was one more to go -- another perfect approach that came down the slope to 6 feet for one last birdie.

That put him at 12-under 132, six shots clear of Reed (69) and Sam Burns (71). The previous record for the largest 36-hole lead at Augusta National was five shots, shared by six players: Scottie Scheffler (2022), Jordan Spieth (2015), Raymond Floyd (1976), Jack Nicklaus (1975), Herman Keiser (1946) and Harry "Lighthorse" Cooper (1936).

All but Cooper went on to win.

Rory McIlroy birdied six of his last seven holes to extend his lead at the Masters to six shots, but said afterward, "There's a long way to go." Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

McIlroy is also tied for the third-largest 36-hole lead in major championship history, trailing only Henry Cotton's nine-shot lead at The Open in 1934 and Brooks Koepka's seven-shot lead at the PGA Championship in 2019, according to ESPN Research.

If McIlroy holds on, he will become the fourth player to win back-to-back at the Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

He had a two-shot lead after 36 holes in 2011 and stretched it to four shots going into the final round before he famously imploded with an 80. That was the start of his Masters heartache that lasted until a year ago, when he triumphed in a playoff at Augusta National.

Maybe he should start thinking about next year's menu for the Masters Club dinner.

"I know what can happen around here, good and bad," McIlroy said with a smile. "You don't have to remind me not to get ahead of myself. There's a long way to go. I got off to an amazing start."

Augusta allowed for that. It was warmer, brighter, drier. The wind wasn't quite as strong and the gusts didn't swirl as much. And there was much better scoring in part because of more generous pin positions, including on 16 and 18, where cleanly struck shots could feed toward the hole.

The scores were nearly two shots lower than Thursday.

Largest 36-Hole Leads In Major Rory McIlroy's six-shot lead is the largest ever after 36 holes at the Masters, and the third-largest 36-hole lead in major championship history. PLAYER MAJOR LEAD FINISH H. Cotton The Open (1934) 9 1st B. Koepka PGA Champ. (2019) 7 1st R. McIlroy Masters (2026) 6 ? R. McIlroy U.S. Open (2011) 6 1st M. Kaymer U.S. Open (2014) 6 1st T. Woods U.S. Open (2000) 6 1st A. Mitchell The Open (1920) 6 4th

That didn't help everyone, least of all Bryson DeChambeau. He fought back from an opening 76 and was one shot below the cut line when it took him two shots to get out of a greenside bunker on the 18th, the second shot rolling off the false front back down to the fairway. He made triple bogey and missed the cut.

Reed was bogey-free until failing to save par on the final hole. That also cost him a spot in the final group Saturday with McIlroy. They were paired together in the last group in 2018, with seemingly all of Augusta on McIlroy's side, only for Reed to win handily.

Burns birdied his last two holes to salvage a 71 and will be paired with McIlroy.

Justin Rose, the playoff loser to McIlroy a year ago, had a rough day with the putter and still shot 69 to be part of the group at 5-under 139 -- now seven shots behind -- along with Shane Lowry (69) and Tommy Fleetwood, who had two eagles in his round of 68.

McIlroy took three weeks off heading into the Masters and felt it was to his advantage, even though no one since Adam Scott in 2013 won the Masters coming off a break that long.

He took multiple trips to Augusta, sometimes day trips to get home for dinner, and spent most of his time working on his short game, which has been superb.

"I felt like I was part of the furniture," McIlroy said of all his visits to the course.

He also had a six-shot lead at the Congressional in the 2011 U.S. Open, the major after he blew his big lead at the Masters, and he went on to win by eight. He learned that week to push on instead of protect, the same approach he plans for the weekend.

"Look, I've built up a nice cushion at this point," McIlroy said. "I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas."

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who has won two of the last four Masters, is 12 shots behind. Scheffler twice hit into the water on the par 5s on the back nine, made bogey on both and shot 74 for his first round over par at the Masters in three years.

The players in what looked to be the B-flight had all finished before McIlroy went on his astonishing run of birdies. Cameron Young and U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell had a front-row seat to McIlroy in full command at the Masters.

"You've got to stay in your own lane, but it's hard not to watch that," Howell said after missing the cut. "That chip-in on 17 was unreal. That was one of the coolest things I've seen in sports, and I got to witness it in person. So that was awesome."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.