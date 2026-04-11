2026 Masters: Best shots, moments and more from the third round

Rory McIlroy goes on a heater, birdieing the final four holes of Round 2 to take a six-shot overall lead. (1:14)

Rory McIlroy birdies final four holes of Round 2 to take commanding lead (1:14)

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The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament continues Saturday, with Rory McIlroy dominating like never before.

The 2025 champion's title defense could not have gone better Friday. He closed the second round with a 7-under 65, putting him six shots ahead of the field heading into the third round. That's the largest lead any golfer has taken into the Masters on Saturday.

Can McIlroy maintain his hot start Saturday? Here are the top sights and sounds from the third round of the Masters.

That's a birdie for Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler closes the first nine with a birdie and leaps into the top five. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WkgpegxMnA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Chris Gotterup from 227 feet out

From 227 yards to eight feet. Eagle for Chris Gotterup on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Kz4zrADtSQ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Sepp Straka's shot hops around into a birdie

Sepp Straka's approach into No. 10 dances around the hole, leading to a birdie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ixgL3njnvA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Scottie Scheffler getting things started with an eagle