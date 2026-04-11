Shane Lowry gets hole-in-one in third round of Masters

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Talk about the luck of the Irish.

Ireland's Shane Lowry became the first golfer to record multiple holes-in-one in his Masters career Saturday when he made an ace on the par-3 sixth hole in the third round.

The 2019 Open Championship winner hit a 7-iron from the tee on the 190-yard hole. His ball hit the green, bounced a couple of times and rolled into the hole.

Shane Lowry celebrates with patrons after hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters. It was his second career ace at Augusta National. Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

After the ace, Lowry threw his arms into the air, pumped his fist several times and then hugged his playing partner, England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Lowry, who also made an ace on the par-3 16th hole in the final round of the 2016 Masters, moved into a tie for third at 8 under after the hole in one.

It was Lowry's second ace in as many events. He had a hole-in-one on the second at Memorial Park during the Houston Open.

It was the seventh ace recorded on the sixth hole in Masters history and the first since Corey Conners made one in 2021.

Anyone who makes a hole-in-one during the Masters is rewarded with a crystal bowl.

According to ESPN Research, Lowry is only the third golfer in the past 20 years to have multiple holes-in-one in major championships -- Si Woo Kim and Louis Oosthuizen are the others.

Lowry has a rapidly growing list of aces at some of golf's iconic venues. Along with his two at Augusta National, and his recent one in Houston, the Irishman has aced the 17th at TPC Sawgrass -- the famed island green -- and the seventh at Pebble Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.