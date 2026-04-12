2026 Masters: Best shots, moments and more from the final round

Rory McIlroy lands in the drink at the par-4 11th on Day 3 of the Masters. (0:48)

Rory McIlroy goes in the water at 11, double-bogeys (0:48)

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Sunday at the Masters promises to be epic.

Rory McIlroy's historic lead evaporated on Saturday, with the defending champion going 1 over par. Cameron Young took the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard with a 7-under par, tying McIlroy for first overall as the sun set on Augusta. Sam Burns is close behind in second place, and Shane Lowry, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Haotong Li are all within striking distance.

Who will don the green jacket when it's all said and done? Here are the top moments from the final round of the Masters.