Rory McIlroy receives congratulations after winning second straight Masters

Rory McIlroy wins his seventh major title and second Masters with this bogey, sparking emotional celebrations. (1:45)

Rory McIlroy taps in to win his second Masters in a row (1:45)

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Rory McIlroy is a Masters champion -- again.

He shot 12 under to win at Augusta National for the second consecutive year, becoming just the fourth golfer to win back-to-back Masters since the first edition of the competition in 1934. Tiger Woods in 2001-02 was the most recent golfer to win two straight Masters.

It didn't come easy, as McIlroy lost a six-stroke lead in Saturday's third round and another lead Sunday. However, he regained control on the back nine to stay ahead for good in front of a crowded leaderboard to cap a strong tournament. McIlroy is only the fourth golfer in the past 40 years to hold a lead or co-lead after each round of the Masters, according to ESPN Research.

Scottie Scheffler finished in second at 11 under, while a quartet of Justin Rose, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton and Russell Henley finished in third at 10 under.

Congratulations poured in for McIlroy after his latest Masters victory.

Rose, who held the lead on Sunday before McIlroy went ahead, and former Masters champion Phil Mickelson led the way in congratulating McIlroy. Baseball Hall of Famer C.C. Sabathia, NBA champion Andre Iguodala and former soccer star Rio Ferdinand also chimed in.

I'll just keep knocking on that 🚪 See you next year Augusta!



Congratulations @McIlroyRory going back-to-back



Thank you for all the support #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/4WKOgPgz8H — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 12, 2026

Congrats to @McIlroyRory for an exciting @TheMasters win. Back to back is simply remarkable. 👏👏 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 12, 2026

No alterations needed. @McIlroyRory proves he is tailored for the moment, securing back-to-back jackets at Augusta. pic.twitter.com/ZzU7arob52 — Nike (@Nike) April 12, 2026

A repeat Masters victory and sixth major title.



Congratulations, Rory McIlroy! 🏆💚 pic.twitter.com/mRGMjPWzpC — TGL (@TGL) April 12, 2026

RORY!!! BACK-TO-BACK 🔥🙌🏾 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 12, 2026

Back to back!!! Vamos!!!!!! — andre (@andre) April 12, 2026